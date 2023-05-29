Zoey Stark shares the possible motivation behind unprovoked attack on Becky Lynch

WWE star Zoey Stark recently created ripples in the wrestling world when she attacked Becky Lynch at Night of Champions, helping Trish Stratus to pick up a huge win over The Man.

Stark was drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft and started out with a win over Candice LeRae in her first match. At Night of Champions, the former NXT star made a huge impact when she emerged from underneath the ring and hit a Z360 on Becky. Lynch was taken by surprise and got planted By Trish with the Stratusfaction for the win.

During a special episode of The Bump, Trish and Zoey spoke to a correspondent after the match. Zoey made it clear that she was there to beat down everybody. She stated that the Hall of Famer was the greatest ever and aligned herself with Stratus before walking off.

It seems that working with the Hall of Famer serves as an added motivation for the former NXT star.

"What kinda question is that? Look, we're just here to kick a*s, and no better than Trish Stratus to do it." [42:00 - 42:05]

Becky Lynch is seething after the loss to Trish Stratus

At Night of Champions, Becky Lynch was moments away from a victory over The Hall of Famer when Zoey Stark ruined her chances.

The unprovoked attack busted The Man open and left her in a state of shock, having to deal with a loss against Stratus. After her match, Lynch took to Twitter to show her battle scars and also shared an ominous message for Trish and Zoey.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold. @trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC," Lynch wrote.

The fallout from Night of Champions will be evident on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and it will be interesting to see how Lynch now deals with the combined threat of Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

