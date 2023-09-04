Zoey Stark sends a bold message following WWE Payback betrayal

Zoey Stark betrayed her mentor, Trish Stratus, at WWE Payback. Now, the former NXT Tag Team Champion has taken to social media to send out a bold message.

Zoey Stark was moved from NXT to RAW as part of the 2023 draft. Not long after her debut on the main roster, Stark aligned herself with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus by helping her defeat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions in May.

The alliance has done wonders for Zoey's career. The 29-year-old has been featured prominently on television and recently main-evented RAW in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Lynch.

However, all good things come to an end, and it looks like now is the right time for Stark to embark on her singles career on the main roster. Zoey attacked Trish after her Steel Cage match with Lynch at Payback and has now taken to Twitter to send out a bold message.

"@WWE You're welcome," she wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark was recently praised by a legendary superstar, Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former World's Strongest Man stated that Stark's partnership with Trish Stratus will have been extremely beneficial, and now the sky is the limit for the 29-year-old.

"In the next two years, we will see the reign of Zoey Stark, it's gonna happen, that's what she's being built for. God willing and the creek don't rise and no injuries, we might get it sooner. The conversations in the car, the trips overseas the day-to-day hanging around the arena, sitting in catering, going over what you're gonna do, she's learning how to do that at a high level and it's gonna pay off." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

