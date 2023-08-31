29-year-old WWE RAW Superstar will "reign" in the next two years, says Mark Henry

As the global leader in sports entertainment, WWE has plenty of talented performers wanting to cement their legacies at the top of the mountain. AEW personality Mark Henry believes that one 29-year-old RAW star is well on their way to doing just that.

Zoey Stark made waves in NXT before being called up to the main roster earlier this year. Since then, she has been partnered with Trish Stratus and has slowly started turning heads with fairly consistent outings in the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry asserted that the sky is the limit for Zoey Stark:

"In the next two years, we will see the reign of Zoey Stark, it's gonna happen, that's what she's being built for," Henry said. "God willing and the creek don't rise and no injuries, we might get it sooner." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

More so, The World's Strongest Man touched on Stark's presumed off-screen relationship with Trish Stratus, saying that it has probably helped the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion to no end:

"The conversations in the car, the trips overseas the day-to-day hanging around the arena, sitting in catering, going over what you're gonna do," said the WWE Hall of Famer. "She's learning how to do that at a high level and it's gonna pay off."

If Stark continues to improve and steers clear of any major hiccups, there is no telling what could be in store for the talented Superstar.

Becky Lynch meets Trish Stratus in a steel cage at WWE Payback

When the long-awaited blowoff match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus was surprisingly omitted from the SummerSlam card, many fans were less than pleased by this decision. However, it looks as though this months-long rivalry will finally have its payoff as the two greats face off in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback this Saturday.

Lynch and Stratus have been at odds ever since The Quintessential Diva betrayed The Man after the duo lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on an episode of RAW in April.

Their heated rivalry has grown extremely personal, making their upcoming bout one that many fans will be tuning in to see.

