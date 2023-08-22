Trish Stratus takes her feud with Becky Lynch to the next level with personal comment about her husband

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has taken her rivalry with Becky Lynch to the next level by commenting on her husband.

In real life, Becky Lynch is married to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The power couple have briefly shared the screen in the past, but for the most part, the two stars do not interact on WWE RAW.

Last week on the red brand, Stratus and Lynch battled in a match that ended in a double count-out. The action spilled into the concourse area during the match, and Stratus posed with a Seth Rollins shirt. After the unsatisfying finish, WWE official Adam Pearce informed Stratus that she will be facing Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage, seemingly next month at Payback.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Stratus took to Twitter to boast about Seth Rollins seeing an uptick in merchandise sales following last week's show. She joked that perhaps Lynch's husband will be the one who says "Thank you, Trish" first.

"Ha! Look at that! Maybe the hubs will say #ThankYouTrish first …🐐 = 💵," she wrote.

Trish Stratus claims she is a "top tier talent" in WWE

Trish Stratus returned to WWE earlier this year as a babyface but soon became one of the biggest heels on the roster.

She helped support Becky Lynch and Lita during their rivalry against Damage CTRL but ultimately grew jealous that the former Women's Tag Team Champions were not giving her enough credit. The Hall of Famer attacked Lita backstage and then betrayed Becky Lynch after they lost the titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the April 10th edition of RAW.

Last week, USA Network's official Twitter account praised Stratus and said that she had "top tier gear". Stratus reacted to the compliment by claiming that she was a top tier talent as well.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch were seemingly heading toward a clash at SummerSlam, but the match was postponed until last week's RAW. It will be fascinating to see if their rivalry finally comes to an end in the Steel Cage match at Payback on September 2nd.

