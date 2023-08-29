Top duo to break up soon? The seeds were planted on WWE RAW!

Tag teams and stables are a major part of WWE. Monday Night RAW alone features The Judgment Day, Imperium, The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy, and various other units.

One duo who may be on the rocks following the most recent episode of RAW is the pairing of Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. The Hall of Famer had taken Zoey under her wing in recent months, but there's a chance their alignment may be ending sooner rather than later.

This all comes down to the events that transpired during WWE RAW's main event. Stark battled Becky Lynch in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, but Trish repeatedly interfered. While doing so, things went haywire.

Early on in the bout, Stratus threw a chair into the ring but accidentally struck Zoey. Towards the end of the match, Stark was trying to strike Becky but instead hit her mentor. This led to the former WWE Women's Champion crashing through a table.

Their miscommunication cost the two the match. Beyond that, their goal of softening up The Man before Trish fights Becky at Payback may have failed too. These issues could lead to the two splitting, perhaps in a violent manner. Alternatively, they could simply agree to go their separate ways. Regardless, the chaotic bout could spell the end of their union.

Becky Lynch paid tribute to Bray Wyatt as WWE RAW came to a close

Wrestling fans know of the tragic passings over the past week. Terry Funk, Bray Wyatt, and former WWE guest host Bob Barker all passed away within a matter of days. The tragedies have left fans and those involved in the industry heartbroken.

Friday Night SmackDown was a tribute show primarily dedicated to the lives of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. RAW was more of a standard show, however, it did feature various tributes honoring the fallen stars, including video packages.

Becky Lynch performed in the main event, as noted earlier in the article. When the bout was over and she was celebrating her victory, she removed her armband, which had Bray's name on it. She then raised it to celebrate his life and honor the former WWE Champion.

The moment was beautiful, as Bray was the focus of the final seconds of the red brand's show. Notably, The Man began to break down and cry almost immediately, which made the moment all the more moving.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Lynch continued to honor Wyatt. She spoke about how Bray had helped her, which showed another side of the former world champion.

