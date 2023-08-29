Becky Lynch defeats top female star in controversial finish on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch picked up a victory against a top female star in a controversial finish on the latest episode of RAW.

Lynch's feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark has been ongoing for several months. The two women even squared off once, with the WWE Hall of Famer emerging victorious with some assistance from Stark.

Since then, they have had two rematches that failed to produce a clear winner. Hence, the women are now set to face each other in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. Last week on RAW, Lynch challenged Zoey Stark to a falls count anywhere match, which took place tonight on the red brand.

Both women had a back-and-forth match. Midway through the bout, Stratus and Stark had a miscommunication when the WWE Hall of Famer accidentally threw a chair at the latter, hitting her on the head. Throughout the match, Stratus tried her best to interfere and give her protege an upper hand.

This backfired during the closing moments of the match when Stark accidentally knocked Trish Stratus through a table. Becky Lynch then hit the Manhandle Slam on Stark through another table for the win.

With this win, the momentum will be with Becky Lynch as she heads into her match against Trish Stratus at WWE Payback.

