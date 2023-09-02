A returning star can always add something memorable to any WWE event. WWE Payback 2023 isn't as big a show as SummerSlam, but it still needs to propel things forward for RAW and SmackDown.

John Cena's appearance on SmackDown immediately made the episode must-watch. During his segment, he announced that he would host WWE Payback.

Will Cena be the only star to return and make WWE Payback even more memorable? The following five stars could return to Pittsburgh to make an impact.

#5 Johnny Gargano has been missing for some time

For the last month or so, Tommaso Ciampa has been "looking" for his former tag team partner, Johnny Gargano. The latter hasn't wrestled in quite some time, and his return to RAW should be imminent.

A perfect spot for Gargano to emerge could be during Cody Rhodes' segment on The Grayson Waller Effect. Gargano could aid Rhodes if someone like Bronson Reed blindsided him, especially since Ciampa has been dealing with Reed lately.

Johnny Wrestling could also show up if Waller attacks Cody. It was the arrogant Aussie who initially sent Gargano from WWE. There will always be unfinished business between the two stemming from their feud in NXT.

#4 Omos hasn't been consistently used since the WWE Draft

Omos would be a massive obstacle for The American Nightmare to overcome.

The Nigerian Giant hasn't been active as a free agent. He competed in the SummerSlam Battle Royal but disappeared right after it.

Something significant needs to happen with Rhodes' appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect so Omos could be the one to confront The American Nightmare. Omos could also attack LA Knight after his match with the Miz.

His appearances seem to be one-offs, but he could start a feud with an attack of a star competing at WWE Payback.

#3 Liv Morgan and #2 Natalya could return to back up Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley will most certainly have "Dirty" Dom in her corner for the match with Raquel Rodriguez. He'll likely interfere at some point, giving Mami an unfair advantage.

The Women's World Champion assaulted Liv Morgan and Natalya, putting the former on the shelf. Nattie gave the champ her toughest match so far, and Ripley also attacked her viciously.

Morgan and Natalya have been off TV for some time. Rodriguez will need backup at some point, so it wouldn't be a huge shock if Morgan or Nattie showed up at WWE Payback.

#1 Randy Orton could confront Cody Rhodes at WWE Payback

When will Randy Orton make a shocking return to WWE?

The Legend Killer has been out of action for more than a year. He's on the tail end of his WWE career but could still be used in some angles.

He has a lot of history with Cody Rhodes as a friend and a foe. Their last encounter was friendly, but the latter needs feuds to keep him busy until WrestleMania 40.

Orton would get a massive pop from the crowd in Pittsburgh, whether as an ally or enemy of Rhodes. Bray Wyatt's return helped Extreme Rules become memorable, so The Viper's return at WWE Payback could have the same impact.

