John Cena's role for Payback 2023 finally revealed

John Cena was rumored for Payback 2023, but not it was not fully confirmed until his SmackDown appearance on the September 1 episode. He confirmed that he would be at the Premium Live Event and revealed his role.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, John Cena opened the show and announced that he will be the host of Payback 2023.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Cena at Payback. We expect a few backstage promos and possibly one segment.

Cena was quickly confronted by Jimmy Uso, who is currently one of the most despised stars in wrestling after costing his brother Jey at SummerSlam before the latter declared that he was quitting WWE altogether.

The crowd indeed let their feelings be known towards Jimmy, chanting "We want Jey" at one-half of the former tag team champions. Uso also has a new theme song.

While Jimmy vs. Jey was rumored for Payback, it seems that match isn't happening, with Jey possibly taking an extensive and well-deserved hiatus from WWE.

If John Cena is to wrestle, a match against Jimmy Uso would not just be an interesting one, but it would be incredibly refreshing as well.

