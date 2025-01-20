Former World Champion to challenge Lyra Valkyria for her title at WWE Royal Rumble? Exploring the chances

Lyra Valkyria made history last week on Monday Night RAW when she became the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. It was a monumental night for The Raven of WWE that cemented her legacy in the company. However, her reign could face its major test tonight, as a former world champion might issue a challenge to Valkyria for the coveted title.

Liv Morgan might step up against the 28-year-old star for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She recently lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix debut. Morgan appears to be looking to kick off a new chapter in her career that could help her stay in the spotlight on the road to WrestleMania 41.

There is a high chance that The Judgment Day member could decide to confront Lyra Valkyria tonight, challenging her for the Women's Intercontinental Title at Royal Rumble. Not only will this put Liv Morgan in a fresh feud, but it will also help Valkyria to kick off her title reign on a strong note. Moreover, a rivalry with a former champion like Morgan could establish the 28-year-old as a credible champion.

The Raven of WWE needs a blockbuster rivalry to elevate her status on the main roster. Therefore, going up against a top heel like Liv Morgan would allow Lyra Valkyria to earn the support of the WWE Universe and evolve as one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. This potential feud could also stir up intriguing things in the RAW women's division.

Lyra Valkyria to enter Women's Royal Rumble this year?

Lyra Valkyria made her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW last year. Since then, she has been involved in some incredible matches. However, Valkyria is only featured twice on the card of a premium live event in her career. As a result, The Lady of the Opera might pull double duty at the Royal Rumble.

Along with potentially defending her title at the spectacle, she could also enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Participating in such a monumental match would allow the 28-year-old to get double exposure at the annual extravaganza. It would also help her to gain momentum as the road to WrestleMania heats up.

WWE seemingly views Lyra Valkyria as the future of the women's division in the company. Therefore, with such a strong showing at the first PLE of 2025, the Stamford-based promotion could firmly reinforce that belief. This way, WWE could easily lay the groundwork for her future main event run, giving her a taste of the main event scene.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Lyra Valkyria in the coming weeks. WWE seemingly has major plans for the newly crowned champion, and it remains to be seen where the roads lead.

