Recently crowned WWE champion shares one-word message ahead of major appearance on RAW

A WWE champion recently shared a message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The popular star will be on the show airing live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tomorrow night.

Last week on the red brand's second edition on Netflix, Lyra Valkyria defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai to become the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. It was the 28-year-old's first-ever title win on the main roster.

The Irishwoman is scheduled to address the WWE Universe as Intercontinental Champion for the first time on Monday. Earlier today, Valkyria shared an Instagram story to hype the upcoming appearance. She posted her graphic holding the title with a one-word message.

"TOMORROW!!!" she wrote.

You can check out Lyra Valkyria's Instagram story by clicking here or in the screenshot below:

Lyra Valkyria shares a message ahead of RAW [Photo Credits: Screenshot of Valkyria's Instagram story]

Lyra Valkyria reflects on her first WWE main roster title win

Lyra Valkyria spoke to Jackie Redmond in a backstage interview after her historic win last week on RAW.

The Irish star reflected on winning the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Lyra stated that she had always dreamt about such moments. She pointed out that there is only one 'first-ever,' and she had etched her name in history with the title win.

"I did it. I did that. I got drafted to Monday Night RAW; I worked my way through an entire tournament of women. I am the first-ever [Women's Intercontinental Champion]. I have dreamed about making a moment like this; carving out of my own little piece of history. There's only ever one first-ever. My name is now in the history books. I'm the Women's Intercontinental Champion," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Lyra Valkyria's previous title reign saw her hold on to the NXT Women's Championship for 165 days. It will be interesting to see if she can surpass this number with her freshly won title.

