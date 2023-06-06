Former World Champion comments on WWE piping in fake crowd noise during live shows

Despite the fact that WWE airs both SmackDown and RAW live, many have noticed that the production team has put in fake crowd noises during entrances and matches in recent months.

Although the company state that the fans' reactions dictate the overall direction of the product, dubbing over their voice with a piped-in sound can seemingly hinder that.

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the continuous use of fake crowd noise.

"It's not something I really think about or look at or anything like that. Just like when we had the pandemic and they piped in the crowd noise, it made the show a little bit better." Booker added, "I think, for me, I am not really paying too much attention to something like that." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

One noteworthy mention of fake crowd noise that was actually addressed on live TV earlier this year was when John Cena mocked Austin Theory. The legend stated that the company puts in fake noise during his matches due to the live crowd's lack of investment in him.

Former WWE writer comments on John Cena's shocking promo

While the 16-time World Champion's harsh words to the current United States Champion last March got a reaction, there are some who feel it may have done more harm than good.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that Cena's promo may have put the company in a tough spot.

"Bro, Cena saying that [piped in crowd noise] buries the company. Like, seriously, you're telling people that these stars aren't over, so you're piping in crowd noise. I mean, that does more damage to the company than it does to Theory... Let's be honest, they think today's wrestling is a joke. They may like somebody, like a couple of people, but all and all [they don't]." [1:21:40 - 1:22:56] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite John Cena's blunt analysis of Austin Theory, the young star was able to get some revenge against the icon as he managed to defeat him at WrestleMania 39 last April.

