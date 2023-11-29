Former World Champion to finally turn babyface after 51 months on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

WWE SmackDown after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event is one of the most anticipated editions of the show this year. Could fans witness a monumental babyface turn after 51 months?

At the WWE Survivor Series PLE, the stronger-than-ever Damage CTRL lost to Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi in a WarGames match. The story will likely continue on the next edition of WWE SmackDown.

While all the competitors performed well, Bayley, in particular, had an incredible showing for her team. However, the heel faction couldn't defeat the babyfaces on November 25. Considering that The Role Model was the one who took the pinfall, her crew may blame the loss on her.

There has been visible tension between Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL since Kairi Sane joined the group. The company has also been teasing hostility between the Grand Slam Champion and IYO SKY for months. The storyline could finally escalate to the next level if Bayley turns babyface after getting assaulted by her teammates on this week's edition of the blue brand.

This is just speculation for now, and nothing has been confirmed. However, the possibility of this scenario materializing is very high.

Did Bayley's teammates abandon her ahead of WWE SmackDown?

After losing a hard-fought battle at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Bayley engaged herself in an interview with Cathy Kelley, where she reflected on her team's loss. The details from the interaction may come into play at WWE SmackDown this week.

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so. I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me." said Bayley.

Fans may notice that the Leader of Damage CTRL was unsure of the whereabouts of her Survivor Series: WarGames teammates. That could mean that Damage CTRL has now abandoned Bayley and will continue as a faction without her.

