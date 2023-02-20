Former world champion fined and suspended, WrestleMania match confirmed - 5 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW will begin the short Road to WrestleMania 39, which is now just under six weeks away.

Three matches are already official for the event following Elimination Chamber, and several more could be set up tonight.

There are numerous potential surprises that could be added to this week's show as WrestleMania 39 finally begins to take shape.

#5. Bray Wyatt appears on WWE RAW, targets Bobby Lashley

Bray Wyatt cut a promo on SmackDown this past week, revealing that he would be coming after whoever won the match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber.

Lashley won the match via disqualification, which means he could now be targeted by Wyatt and his puppets. It's unclear why Uncle Howdy and Wyatt have decided to go after two of the company's most dominant stars. However, that could become clear tonight on WWE RAW if Wyatt makes an appearance and sets the record straight.

#4. Trish Stratus joins forces with Lita and Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus was rumored to be heading to WWE RAW last week. Instead, it appears that the former women's champion could be part of this week's show and set up a huge WrestleMania bout.

Lita and Stratus have not teamed together in a WWE ring for several years. However, rumors suggest that the duo will align with Becky Lynch in her quest to overcome Damage CTRL and Bayley at WrestleMania. This could be another set-up match and all but announced tonight on WWE RAW.

#3. Edge defeats Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Austin Theory came out of the Elimination Chamber carrying his United States Championship and decided to further tempt fate by issuing an open challenge following the show.

Interestingly, Edge went on to accept the challenge after just coming out on top against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Could Edge win the United States Championship tonight on RAW and guarantee himself another WrestleMania match? Only time will tell.

#2. Brock Lesnar is fined and suspended for his actions at Elimination Chamber

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar wasn't punished for his actions at the Royal Rumble last month after he decided to attack a WWE official. Lesnar launched a brutal attack on a referee after he was eliminated from the multi-man match.

This set a dangerous precedence for The Beast since he went on to do the same thing following his loss at Elimination Chamber. Hence, Adam Pearce could be left with no choice but to hand him a punishment that could take him out of WrestleMania.

#1. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins announced for WrestleMania

Logan Paul invaded the Elimination Chamber structure and attacked Seth Rollins to help Austin Theory retain his championship. This sequence marked the second time Paul cost Rollins a match at WrestleMania.

The former world champion has been seeking revenge since his Royal Rumble elimination. It could now be handed to Rollins if he can push Logan Paul into accepting a match against him at WrestleMania.

Will many more WrestleMania matches be announced tonight on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes