WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: Will Trish Stratus return to the ring in Montreal?

Trish Stratus' possible in-ring return to WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was brought up after Lita's recent return on RAW. Although no confirmation has been made yet, the possibility is high.

According to WRKD Wrestling, The Extreme Diva was expected to return on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW. They added that next week, Trish Stratus will also return to the Monday show and align herself with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. The six women will then compete at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Montreal.

Stratus' potential inclusion in the match will surely be interesting. Around August 2022, Damage CTRL member Bayley and the Hall of Famer had a heated back-and-forth on social media and eventually on an episode of WWE RAW. However, no in-ring action took place between the two women.

Trish Stratus' last match occurred against Charlotte Flair during SummerSlam 2019. Unfortunately, for the legend, The Queen was the one who secure the victory.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Trish Stratus may possibly not the only Hall of Famer and Canadian in the event

The card for the upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is already building up into an exciting affair. Although Trish Stratus' status for WWE Elimination Chamber is still not confirmed, a lot of top superstars are.

Canadian wrestling legend Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, will team up to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. After months of extreme exchanges, it will be interesting to see if their upcoming match will finally put their feud to rest.

Another Canadian on the card is Sami Zayn. The former Honorary Uce will attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see if the recent chaos in The Bloodline will play a factor in The Tribal Chief's performance.

The likes of Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Austin Theory will be inside the Chamber for the United States Championship.

For the women's division, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella will meet inside the chamber to determine who will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship.

Lastly, the third match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will also occur at the WWE Elimination Chamber event on February 18, 2023.

It remains to be seen if Trish Stratus will indeed make her awaited in-ring return at the WWE Elimination Chamber event. For now, fans will just have to tune in on the upcoming RAW episode.

