"She just never came back" – Bayley is willing to face retired WWE legend in a first-time-ever match (Exclusive)

Bayley has faced almost every major star in WWE's women's division since debuting on the main roster in 2016. However, she has never gone one-on-one with Trish Stratus.

Stratus is widely viewed as one of the greatest female WWE Superstars of all time. The Hall of Famer retired from in-ring competition after losing to Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at SummerSlam 2019.

Bayley appeared in a segment with Stratus on the August 22 episode of RAW. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the Damage CTRL member confirmed she would be open to facing the 46-year-old:

"I don't know, she just never came back," Bayley said. "She only wants to show up in Toronto, which, come on, if you wanna be around, if you wanna be on our show, you gotta show up more than once. Show up in California, show up where I'm from. I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday but it's just a matter of if she's ever gonna be ready." [2:48 – 3:10]

Is Bayley vs. Trish Stratus realistic?

Despite announcing her retirement in 2019, Trish Stratus recently hinted that she is prepared to return to the ring.

The fan favorite told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter in June that a match against Becky Lynch interests her:

"I mean, if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch," Stratus said when asked about a WWE comeback. "She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her."

While Stratus' in-ring future remains unclear, Bayley is currently feuding with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. She defeated The EST in a non-title match on this week's RAW after interference from Nikki Cross.

