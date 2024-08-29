Former World Champion to help Ethan Page win at WWE NXT No Mercy? Chances explored

Ethan Page hasn't had the best of luck in the last few weeks. Despite trying his best, he was unable to prevent Joe Hendry from becoming the number-one contender for his NXT Championship. And, if that wasn't enough, he now also has to deal with Trick Williams being the special guest referee for his title match at No Mercy. But, perhaps things will finally go his way on the night of the PLE. How? Well, he might get some help from a former world champion.

The former world champion in question isn't in WWE. After all, Ethan Page is pretty much starved for allies, especially since he is "All Ego." That said, he might find some support from TNA star, Josh Alexander. The former two-time Impact World Champion may be exactly who Page needs to prevail at No Mercy.

For starters, both Ethan Page and Josh Alexander are good buddies. The two of them were a dominant tag team back in the day. Teaming up under the name, "The North", Page and Alexander were two-time Impact World Tag Team Champions as well. But, perhaps the most important reason, is the fact that Alexander has been feuding with Joe Hendry in TNA.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

It certainly would be quite a shock to see Alexander come out and help Page. However, as things stand, this is nothing more than speculation. The fans will just have to wait and see what goes down at WWE NXT No Mercy on September 1.

Ethan Page has promised to leave NXT fans heartbroken at No Mercy

It's safe to say that Ethan Page is furious after what has happened over the last two weeks. After all, as mentioned earlier, he has to face, in his opinion, the infuriating Joe Hendry, and also deal with special guest referee, Trick Williams. Despite this, All Ego remains determined to break the hearts of NXT fans around the world.

After learning the devastating news regarding his match at No Mercy, Page made a vow to the NXT fans. He implored them to continue believing in Joe Hendry because come 1 September, he plans on turning their joy into misery by defeating his opponent and remaining the champion.

These are strong words, fighting words from All Ego. Whether he will prevail at No Mercy, remains to be seen. That said, one thing is for certain, and it's that the 34-year-old is not short on confidence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback