Former World Champion to make WWE RAW return as Naomi’s new bodyguard following huge hint? Exploring the possibility

Naomi’s run as a heel has been phenomenal in WWE so far. The star shocked the world at Evolution when she came out during the main event match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to cash in her contract and become the Women’s World Champion.Both Ripley and SKY confronted the champion on RAW after the premium live event, when Adam Pearce confirmed that SummerSlam would feature a Triple Threat match between the three, with the Women’s World Championship on the line. This announcement has elevated the excitement among fans for the show, and Naomi is now set for a major title defense.Ahead of WWE SummerSlam, an intriguing post on Instagram has garnered the attention of fans. Nia Jax shared a picture of herself with the new Women’s World Champion, which is being speculated to be a massive hint that the two women will align moving forward. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former WWE Women's Champion could make her presence felt on the upcoming episode of RAW by making a huge return to the red brand for the first time since January 2025 to announce herself as Naomi’s new bodyguard. This could be a massive twist just weeks before SummerSlam and might also lead to a major new tag team, boosting the women’s tag team division. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.WWE veteran recently called Naomi’s heel run inspiringOne of the most legendary women to ever step into the squared circle, Natalya, has still been seeking major storylines and feuds, with her retirement seemingly drawing closer. The WWE veteran, during a recent interview with Bill Apter, addressed Naomi’s heel run quite inspiringly, saying that she would love to get an opportunity as well sometime before she retires.&quot;Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. Naomi, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too.&quot; [2:49 onwards]While Natalya has undoubtedly established herself as a major name in the women’s wrestling industry, it’s hard to predict when WWE will give her an opportunity like this to secure the biggest win of her career.