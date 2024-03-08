Former world champion needs to leave WWE RAW and cost Bobby Lashley on SmackDown for a chance to be on WrestleMania 40

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tonight on the FOX Network. The show will continue the recent streak of sold-out Premium Live Events the company has been putting on each week for RAW and SmackDown.

Only one match has been confirmed for the show, but it is an intriguing one. Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with Karrion Kross. This comes after Karrion's The Final Testament has been at war with Bobby Lashley and his stablemates.

The bout is likely to be filled with hard-hitting strikes, vicious slams, and possibly interference from the likes of AOP, The Street Profits, Scarlett, B-Fab, and Paul Ellering. An interesting twist, however, could be if a Monday Night RAW star jumps over to the blue brand and interferes. That star is former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross is a member of the RAW roster, but most fans wouldn't know it if they just watched the product. She has rarely been used effectively by WWE, despite reverting back to her Twisted Sister character.

If Cross were to jump ship to SmackDown, cost Bobby his win against Karrion Kross, and then join The Final Testament, she could find her way to WrestleMania. Lashley's stable will likely battle Kross' group in some multi-person match at The Show of Shows.

While Scarlett could battle B-Fab in the bout, Nikki Cross would be more reliable and experienced in the role. WWE would be wise to use her for it. Plus, her persona would fit perfectly with the dangerous and dark faction.

WWE SmackDown will feature The Rock and Roman Reigns

While just one match has been announced for the big show tonight, a major segment has also been confirmed. During last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Rock made a massive challenge.

The People's Champion rejected Cody Rhodes' challenge to a one-on-one fight and instead made a counteroffer. The Bloodline's Roman and The Rock want to battle Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes during Night One of WrestleMania. Of course, there's an added twist.

If Cody and Seth were to win the tag team match, The Bloodline would be barred from ringside when Rhodes challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If The Rock and Roman win, however, Cody's singles match on Night Two will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

Cody and Seth have been challenged to appear on SmackDown and accept The Bloodline's challenge. The pair indicated they'd do exactly that on RAW, so fans have a big-time segment to look forward to on Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

