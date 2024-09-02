Former World Champion, part-time legend? 4 superstars who can return at WWE Bad Blood

With Bash in Berlin in the history books, the focus shifts to the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. The PLE will take place in Atlanta on October 5, which will mark the 27th anniversary of the inaugural show that hosted the first-ever Hell in a Cell match.

As 2024 comes to a close and WWE prepares for the final few major PLEs (Bad Blood, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series), the company can be expected to add more star power and intrigue by booking returns.

On that note, let's look at four superstars who can return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut at Bad Blood 2024:

#4. and #3. Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso return to take down Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline

After Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, Michael Cole suggested that Solo Sikoa would resume his Undisputed WWE Championship pursuits. Bad Blood is the most likely setting for Rhodes vs. Sikoa II.

Considering that the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief and his faction laid out Roman Reigns a few weeks ago, it makes sense for Solo to return to his original mission of bringing the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline.

However, the Original Tribal Chief could pull another swerve. Reigns could return to Atlanta but with some backup. Jimmy Uso, who had been expelled from The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa, could join the OTC in their pursuit to take down Sikoa and his stable.

Assuming that Rhodes and Owens are united, Reigns and Uso could easily neutralize The Bloodline 2.0. Bad Blood precedes Crown Jewel and the Survivor Series: WarGames. Therefore, the resurgence of The Original Bloodline could set the stage for the WarGames bout.

#2. Shawn Michaels returns to advise CM Punk ahead of the latter's potential Hell in a Cell match

CM Punk got his first televised singles win in WWE since January 2014 when he defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. The Best in The World and The Scottish Warrior are tied at one win apiece, setting the stage for a decisive match at Bad Blood.

The Punk-McIntyre saga has lasted for the majority of 2024, causing much drama and chaos, making life difficult for authority figures and fellow stars like Seth "Freakin" Rollins. However, such hostile dynamics and heated feuds are settled inside Hell in a Cell.

Punk vs. McIntyre III could occur inside the Devil's Playground, a gimmick match that debuted at Bad Blood 1997. In an iconic throwback, WWE could have the winner of the first-ever HIAC match, Shawn Michaels, make a cameo to hype the contest.

HBK could advise and encourage Punk ahead of The Straight Edge Superstar's entrance into the arena. This could be booked similarly to Arn Anderson's interaction with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

#1. John Cena makes a surprise appearance at Bad Blood 2024

At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena declared his intention to retire from the squared circle and set out a roadmap for his Farewell Tour in 2025. The Champ's retirement run is due to begin in a few months, but that doesn't preclude a surprise comeback before the current year comes to an end.

The 16-time WWE World Champion could make a surprise appearance at Bad Blood to hype his upcoming Farewell Tour or set up a future match. Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther could interrupt The Franchise Player and express his wish to face John Cena during the latter's Retirement Tour.

However, Cena has a busy schedule, and there is no clear indication of a set date for The Doctor of Thuganomics' return. Therefore, fans may have to wait a little longer than initially expected.

