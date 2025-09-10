Former World Champion to quit WWE before returning and starting a feud with Triple H? Potential explored

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has not been given the best opportunities when it comes to storylines. The Phenomenal One is undoubtedly one of the most skilled names in the history of sports entertainment, but fans have felt that the veteran is not getting the best storylines and matches that he should.AJ Styles has been in a feud with Dominik Mysterio lately, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line, but the feud ended abruptly after El Grande Americano got involved, which marked the beginning of a new feud between Styles and Americano. Both men squared off in the ring this week on RAW, but the Phenomenal One made headlines with a jaw-dropping promo before the match.During the commercial break, when Styles had already made his entrance, the latter shared some words with the fans. The former WWE Champion stated that &quot;someone&quot; backstage didn’t want him here, which has left the fans confused as well as surprised.While Styles’ jaw-dropping promo has made headlines around the world, the intensity of the story could increase if the Phenomenal One decides to quit the company. Not only that, but after a few weeks of absence, the star could make an incredible return to kick off a feud with Triple H for not giving him the kind of storylines he deserves.While Styles just mentioned that there was someone backstage who didn't want him here, it felt like a dig on Triple H, and the poor booking was seemingly the reason Styles might have felt like that. With a lot of questions unanswered for millions around the world, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the legend next.Former WWE writer pointed to a major flaw in AJ Styles’ promoWhile the surprising promo from AJ Styles during the commercial on RAW has been making rounds on the internet lately, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in it. The veteran first pointed out that if someone backstage really didn’t want Styles in the company, the latter wouldn’t have gotten matches regularly on TV.This further led the former writer to call the entire promo an angle and then question the essence of the call, showcasing a major flair in the process.&quot;It's probably some angle. But again, another flaw. If they didn't want AJ there anymore, would they be booking him in matches? You're gonna shoot an angle like that if they're not booking you and you're not on the show. If they don't want you around anymore, they're not gonna book you on the show.&quot;While AJ Styles’ promo might have been an angle, it would be interesting to see how this turns out for the veteran in the near future.