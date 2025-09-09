AJ Styles’ shoot promo exposed WWE creative team; wrestling veteran calls out booking flaws (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about AJ Styles' promo. The star seemingly cut a shoot promo targeted at the backstage management in the company.

As RAW went into commercial, The Phenomenal One got on the mic for a shoot interview. He said that someone in WWE didn't want him there and was making sure he lost every match. AJ proved his point by claiming that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, his associates, were released from the company, and even Michin was drafted to SmackDown.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that the promo had one major flaw. He pointed out that if there was indeed a conspiracy and someone backstage didn't want Styles on the roster, he wouldn't be featured in matches. The veteran writer detailed that if AJ Styles' declaration was true, he shouldn't have been getting matches on WWE TV regularly. Vince was shocked by how WWE's creative was missing such critical details while booking these angles.

"It's probably some angle. But again, another flaw. If they didn't want AJ there anymore, would they be booking him in matches? You're gonna shoot an angle like that if they're not booking you and you're not on the show. If they don't want you around anymore, they're not gonna book you on the show."

AJ Styles had a match against El Grande Americano this week. It was all-out chaos as two more El Grande Americanos showed up during the match.

However, Dragon Lee rushed in to make the save and neutralized his foes. This allowed AJ to hit the Styles Clash on his opponent for the win.

It will be interesting to see how WWE follows up on this story in the coming weeks.

