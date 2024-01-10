Former world champion to return after 11 years and enter the WWE Hall of Fame 2024? Exploring the possibility

This year, the WWE Hall of Fame could see the induction of one of the company's biggest attractions back in the 1990s. During the 1990s, WWE brought in a new generation of talent like The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and more.

One such superstar on the rise alongside the giants was Sid Vicious, also known as Sycho Sid. He is a former WWF/E Champion and main evented Wrestlemania twice. Unfortunately, he has had a very up-and-down relationship with the company. According to online rumors, Sid left the company while he was on the rise due to creative disagreements and backstage politics.

The sour grapes could soon turn sweet if the company decides to induct Sid into the WWE Hall of Fame. The induction announcements will most likely start after the Royal Rumble.

While many superstars left the company due to issues backstage, WWE has always found ways to bury the hatchet and reconcile. CM Punk is the latest and best example.

Leading up to WrestleMania XXX, the induction of the Ultimate Warrior mended the legend's relationship with former CEO Vince McMahon. Last year, even Scott Steiner was inducted alongside his brother Rick, even though he has reportedly had problems with management in the past. A similar situation could be seen with Sycho Sid this year.

Who has the final say on WWE Hall of Fame inductees?

One of the greatest creations of Vince McMahon, alongside WrestleMania, is the WWE Hall of Fame. The event was created to honor the men and women who gave life to the business and helped make the industry what it is today.

Since there has been a plethora of WWE legends over the years, the company can't induct everyone at once or in a limited amount of time. Hence, the creative team would previously decide on a set of legends, with the final green signal coming from Vince McMahon.

However, with McMahon gone, who gets the final call on the WWE Hall of Fame inductees? According to Dave Meltzer, Chief Content Officer Triple H has the final say. However, WWE President Nick Khan can have a say if there is only a political reason.

“Regarding the Hall of Fame, this year will fall under Levesque for the first time instead of McMahon. It’s likely still the same basic rules regarding women, minorities and characters that the audience would know and those who make sense politically for a variety of reasons. I think Levesque may be a little more open to certain types since he was a fan of more than just WWE but once WWE owned the tape libraries a lot of that stigma was gone. I was told that, for example, if there is a political reason to put someone in that Nick Khan would want, that would be a factor but the Hall of Fame is under creative and that’s Levesque’s department and he’d in theory sign off on everyone.”

It is almost time for the WWE Hall of Fame season. In a few weeks, the company will start announcing the inductees. Previously, Batista, Sycho Sid, and Bray Wyatt were rumored to be inducted. However, there are strong rumors of Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia this year, the home of ECW.

