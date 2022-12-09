Former world champion returns, major NXT show featuring main roster stars - 9 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE fans are set to have an exciting weekend as another premium live event is set to take place. Survivor Series WarGames recently got over, but NXT Deadline 2022 is already here for the WWE Universe to enjoy.

Of course, there's a constant flow of new programming from the entertainment juggernaut on television, specifically on both WWE Network and Peacock each week. Archived episodes of RAW and NXT, the latest RAW Talk, and The Bump, featuring X-Pac and Street Profits, added on-demand services throughout the week.

Besides the already added programming, nine new full-length shows will be made available from Friday to Sunday, including the aforementioned NXT Deadline 2022. This article will dive into the event, accompanying programming, indie shows, and more promotions to arrive on demand.

It should be noted that this weekend's content lineup is murkier than usual. WWE Network News is reporting that the company's schedule has at least two errors, including mislabeling an indie show and misdating the NXT event. Both topics will be covered later in this article.

Below are nine shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#9. A new episode of SmackDown LowDown will be available

A new episode of SmackDown LowDown will be available on-demand this weekend. The show that breaks down the events of Friday Night SmackDown will be available on Saturday, December 10, at 12 PM EST.

Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond host the show, with a third analyst often joining the duo to break down everything that took place on the blue brand's latest installment. No guests have yet been announced for the interview portion, which has been spliced throughout the show.

Last week's episode of SmackDown LowDown was once again stacked with talent. Megan Morant first interviewed Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. She later spoke with the duo of Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez before interviewing Ricochet after his win in the SmackDown World Cup.

#8. NXT Deadline 2022 & #7. NXT Deadline 2022 Kickoff

A major premium live event will take place this weekend. NXT Deadline 2022 will air on Saturday, December 10, beginning at 8 PM EST. A 30-minute pre-show will air from 7:30 PM EST until Deadline officially begins. Its Kickoff show likely won't feature any in-ring action.

NXT Deadline 2022 has five big matches announced for the show. Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against Apollo Crews, two Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place, and Alba Fyre will battle Isla Dawn. Also of note, SmackDown's The New Day will challenge the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Interestingly, WWE's official page promoting the weekend schedule lists NXT Deadline and the accompanying Kickoff show on the wrong date. They have the program lumped in with the content arriving on Sunday, December 11, as opposed to Saturday, December 10.

This is one of two issues on the schedule, with the latter being covered in the next entry on this list.

#6. PROGRESS Wrestling & #5. ICW Wrestling & #4. wXw Wrestling, three indie shows are seemingly coming to both platforms

Three new independent wrestling shows are being promoted to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, December 10. The programs include Insane Championship Wrestling, wXw Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling.

wXw Wrestling is set to offer a follow-up to last week's upload, with wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022 - Night 2 set to arrive. ICW will continue adding to their Fight Club program, with episode 245 also arriving alongside other programming.

It should be noted that while WWE is promoting three new programs coming to both archives this weekend, one of the shows is already available on demand. The PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 143 event is available on both platforms and has been for several weeks. It remains unclear if the entry was a mistake or if a different PROGRESS Chapter will be added.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown - two recent shows will be available

The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline

Two programs that first aired in the past month will finally be added on-demand for both WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. RAW, SmackDown and NXT are added on delay due to television contracts, while NXT Level Up and Main Event have delays due to streaming contracts.

WWE Main Event from November 24, 2022, will be added to the archives on Saturday, December 10. The program featured more RAW vs. NXT matches, with Alba Fyre clashing with Tamina and NXT's Grayson Waller battling Akira Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 11, 2022, will be made available on Sunday, December 11. The show featured the return of former world champion Sheamus, who brought the fight to Roman Reigns &The Bloodline alongside Butch, Ridge Holland, and even Drew McIntyre.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

NXT Level Up logo

A new episode of NXT Level Up is scheduled to stream on Friday, December 9 at 10 PM EST on both WWE Network and Peacock. The program will stream on both platforms, but it won't be immediately available on-demand for Peacock subscribers because of contractual obligations.

World Wrestling Entertainment typically releases a preview for NXT Level Up sometime on Thursday, but no preview was posted for whatever reason. The tapings saw four matches taped, but only three will probably make air.

Due to NXT taking a holiday break, the company is pre-taping the content next week. They often film a handful of Level Up matches in advance when they don't have live NXT shows to tape before.

