Updated NXT Deadline 2022 match card: Former WWE Champion debuts on the brand

NXT Deadline will go down as the final WWE premium live event of 2022. The show is set to take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on December 10, 2022. So far, the card for the event features five matches – with some additions expected.

WWE added two new matches to the NXT Deadline card on the December 6, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand. The company booked a tag team title match and a singles match for the event.

Reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will defend their titles against The New Day in one of the new matches announced for the show. Alba Fyre will square off against Isla Dawn in another match booked on NXT this week.

WWE also determined tonight's final participants of the men's and women’s Iron Survivor Challenges. Axiom beat Von Wagner and Andre Chase in a three-way Wild Card match to land the final spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell defeated Fallon Henley and Wendy Choo in a forgettable triple threat to punch her ticket to the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner of the match will face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship at a future date.

Below is the updated match card for NXT Deadline 2022 as of Tuesday, December 6.

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy vs. Grayson Waller vs. Axiom - Men's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell - Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

Bron Breakker (C) vs. Apollo Crews – Singles match for the NXT Championship.

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) (C) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) – Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn – Singles match

The New Day makes a shocking debut to set up a massive match at NXT Deadline

The New Day is one of the most decorated tag teams in the industry's history. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are former Tag Team Champions, with Kofi being a former WWE Champion as well. They are also the second-longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. The duo finally has the opportunity to capture the straps that elude them.

Kingston and Woods shocked the WWE Universe with their arrival on the December 6, 2022, edition of NXT. The duo interrupted Pretty Deadly’s ‘Christmas Story,’ issuing a challenge for Prince and Wilson’s NXT Tag Team Championship.

The two teams will meet at NXT Deadline this Saturday. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere.

