WWE NXT Results: Multiple main roster stars invade NXT, big upset in Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights

WWE NXT kicked off with a triple threat qualifier for the Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline.

WWE NXT Results (December 6, 2022): Axiom vs. Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase - Men's Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier

Von Wagner was in control early on, and Axiom and Chase ended up teaming up against him. The duo got a double suplex on Wagner before Axiom hit a dive to the outside. Chase tried for a roll-up in the ring, but Wagner broke it up.

Axiom hit a standing Moonsault on Chase before Wagner tossed them both outside. Chase hit Wagner with a powerbomb before getting a superplex on Axiom. The three traded holds in the ring before Axiom got the win off the Golden Ratio kick while Chase was distracted.

Result: Axiom def. Von Wagner & Andre Chase to qualify for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge

Grade: B

Julius Creed was being checked on by a doctor backstage on NXT, and it turned out that he was not fit to compete as his ribs were sore.

Apollo Crews and Bron Breakker were having a fishing trip, and Crews caught some fish while Bron couldn't. Apollo remarked that it wasn't Bron's day, and neither would be NXT Deadline.

Javier Bernal was set to take on Bryson Montana, but Indus Sher attacked the latter before the match could begin. The Creed Brothers came out to stop the attack but weren't allowed to interfere.

Tony D'Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn on NXT

Tony D'Angelo got a big shoulder block early on before Quinn recovered and hit several big shots on Tony in the corner. D'Angelo got in control again, but Quinn came back with a Samoan Drop.

Tony rolled out of the ring and took out Xyon before dragging him back in the ring and hitting his Flatliner finisher for the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Xyon Quinn

Grade: C

After the match, Tony D'Angelo took the mic and called out Wes Lee. Lee said he had business with Dijak first and that D'Angelo could wait.

Dijak appeared on the Titantron to taunt both Lee and Tony. Stacks hit Lee with a cheap shot before the latter escaped.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker on NXT

Walker got a bodyslam before Dempsey went for some grapples and holds in the ring. Being the least technical wrestler on the roster, Hank resorted to more bodyslams and took a gut-wrench suplex.

RAW star Drew Gulak showed up on the ramp as Dempsey locked in the Kimura lock in the ring. Walker broke out of the hold and got some splashes before being caught in a leglock. Dempsey transitioned to the knee bar and picked up the win.

Result: Charlie Dempsey def. Hank Walker

Grade: C

The Pretty Deadly was reciting a poem for Christmas dressed as Santa Claus and an elf. It was a poem about how it was their year before SmackDown's New Day showed up.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston asked who would get the next NXT Tag Title shot at Deadline and signed themselves up for the match.

A brawl broke out in the ring, and New Day came out on top after kicking the champs off the apron.

Isla Dawn vs. Thea Hail on NXT

Thea Hail was taken down early on by Isla Dawn before the latter got some big knee strikes. Dawn hit a Meteora and an uppercut before Hail came back with some clotheslines and a suplex.

Hail got a near fall before Dawn got an inverted DDT for the win. Alba Fyre attacked Dawn after the match, and Isla escaped after hitting a referee with the poison mist.

Result: Isla Dawn def. Thea Hail

Grade: C

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Briggs & Jensen on NXT

Enofe and Blade took control of the match early on and sent Briggs and Jensen outside before getting some big dives. Von Wagner and Odyssey Jones started a brawl at ringside before Briggs and Jensen picked up the win with a double-team move.

Result: Briggs & Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Grade: D

Before the next match, Kiana James sent a letter to Brooks Jensen via her assistant, inviting him to NXT Deadline. This made Fallon Henley mad since James was trying to get in her head.

Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley vs. Wendy Choo on NXT

Indi was in control early on, and Choo and Henley teamed up against her. Indi got a big boot on Henley at ringside before kicking away at Choo in the corner. Henley got a big elbow on Choo and Indi, but the following pin was broken.

Choo hit a brainbuster for a near fall on Henley before hitting the frog splash in the corner. Hartwell broke up the following pin and tossed Choo outside before getting the pin!

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Fallon Henley & Wendy Choo

Grade: B

Grayson Waller hosted his talk show with Joe Gacy, Axiom, JD McDonagh & Carmelo Hayes. Waller took questions from the 'chat' as if he was live streaming, and the guys started arguing about who would win on Saturday.

JD said that he had the 'biggest gas tank,' and Axiom noted that he would do what he always does, innovate. Waller called Axiom 'spider flop' before the latter said he wanted to be the first to enter the match.

McDonagh threatened to put Axiom in the hospital before Gacy said he wanted the last entry spot in the match. A brawl broke out, and Waller hit a big dive on the group outside before officials broke it up as NXT went off the air.

Episode rating: C

We got several quick matches on tonight's NXT while the final participants of the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Matches were decided.

