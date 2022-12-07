Final member for the men's version of WWE's latest new match type introduced by Shawn Michaels determined after exciting match

Axiom defeated Von Wagner and Andre Chase on NXT to become the final member of the men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match announced by Shawn Michaels.

A couple of weeks ago, the Hall of Famer announced that there would be a new match taking place at NXT Deadline. Last week, Shawn Michaels and a Hall of Fame panel decided on the participants for the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Shawn Michaels further revealed that Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy would participate in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels also announced that the final spot would be decided following a triple-threat match between Axiom, Von Wagner, and Andre Chase on NXT.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



Get ready for two huge triple threat encounters TONIGHT on



8/7c Who will advance to their respective Iron Survivor Challenge matches at #NXTDeadline Get ready for two huge triple threat encounters TONIGHT on #WWENXT with the final spots up for grabs!8/7c @USA_Network Who will advance to their respective Iron Survivor Challenge matches at #NXTDeadline? Get ready for two huge triple threat encounters TONIGHT on #WWENXT with the final spots up for grabs!🕗 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/81KEjNZMQm

This week, the match between the three men started explosively when Andre Chase immediately went after Von Wagner and tried to attack him with a flurry of strikes. However, it wasn't enough, as the latter fought back and dominated both of his opponents for most of the match.

While Wagner relied on his strength, Axiom used his submission prowess. During the match's closing moments, Von Wagner picked up Axiom, but he countered into the triangle choke. Wagner used his strength again to pick up and slam Axiom on Chase.

When Wagner attempted to pick up Axiom again, Chase stopped him and hit a double DDT. Chase climbed the top rope and dived onto Wagner, but his momentum threw him out of the ring. This allowed Axiom to hit the golden ratio for the win.

WWE @WWE



punches his ticket to the Iron Survivor Challenge at this Saturday's



#WWENXT Golden Ratio @Axiom_WWE punches his ticket to the Iron Survivor Challenge at this Saturday's #NXTDeadline Golden Ratio 💥💫@Axiom_WWE punches his ticket to the Iron Survivor Challenge at this Saturday's #NXTDeadline!#WWENXT https://t.co/v4CWCbyDyj

Now that Axiom has been added to the Iron Survivor Match at NXT Deadline, fans can expect another exciting match from NXT's superhero. It will be interesting to see who wins the match.

Who do you think will win at NXT Deadline? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes