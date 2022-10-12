Who is WWE Superstar Axiom and what was his previous name in the company?

Axiom is one of the WWE Superstars who was repackaged this year. After a successful stint in NXT UK as A-Kid, the star currently portrays a superhero gimmick on the company's programming.

Born Carlos Ruiz, he started his career as a WWE Superstar in 2019 after competing on the American and European independent circuits. He also had a memorable run in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla before transitioning to the Stamford-based company.

A-Kid debuted on NXT UK in April 2019 alongside Carlos Romo but was unsuccessful against Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang). He officially signed with the company in October and debuted as a singles competitor at the end of the month, defeating Kassius Ohno. The upstart also succeeded in the brand's first Iron Man Match against JD McDonagh (fka Jordan Devlin).

He also became the inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion after defeating Trent Seven in 2020. Unfortunately, for the 25-year-old, he lost the cup to Tyler Bate the following year. Despite the loss, he was placed in an NXT UK Championship Match against Ilja Dragunov, but the latter retained the title.

In July 2022, he debuted his new character, Axiom, in NXT 2.0, a masked superhero and a skilled mathematician.

Axiom competed at a recent episode of NXT 2.0

The former NXT UK Superstar has clashed with numerous stars ever since his transition to WWE's third brand, including Duke Hudson, Xyon Quinn, and even Dante Chen. Meanwhile, he has also been involved in a feud with Nathan Frazer.

The first match of their trilogy occurred on September 6, 2022, which Axiom won. However, in their second match on September 20, Frazer bounced back with a solid victory. They finally settled the score on last night's episode of NXT, where the winner secured a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc 2022.

Frazer won the final fight of their trilogy after a remarkable performance on Wednesday's show. Following the bout, both stars embraced each other to seemingly conclude their rivalry.

It will be interesting to see what's next for NXT's resident superhero in the coming months.

