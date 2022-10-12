WWE NXT Results: SmackDown star invades and attacks former champ; Top star announces Mystery Match on RAW - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (October 11, 2022)

NXT kicked off with a match between Bron Breakker and newcomer Javier Bernal. We had Booker T on commentary, and JD McDonagh joined him as a guest commentator for the opening match.

WWE NXT Results (October 11, 2022): Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

Bron had the advantage early on and was knocking Bernal around the ring with lariats, suplexes, and a pop-up spinebuster. Javier tried to mount some offense but Bron got the Gorilla Press Powerslam and picked up the swift victory.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Javier Bernal on NXT

After the match, McDonagh got in the ring to stare Bron down and Ilja Dragunov came out and joined them. JD hit a headbutt on Ilja and sent Bron into the corner before Dragunov charged at them both. JD slipped out of the ring and retreated while Ilja took Breakker out with the Torpedo Moskau and posed with the NXT title.

Grade: C

Alba Fyre was in a promo and called herself the 'firekeeper' and admitted to having imprisoned Mandy Rose last week.

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom on NXT

The tiebreaker match kicked off with both men countering each other's moves and were on equal footing early on. Axiom went for a submission but Frazer reversed it into a pin attempt. They took each other out with dropkicks before Frazer dropped Axiom from the top rope.

Axiom countered a top rope move and the Phoenix Splash before locking in a submission hold. The two traded shots in the middle of the ring as the match went on and they traded pins for a bit before Frazer came out with the win after holding Axiom's legs down on the mat.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Axiom on NXT

Grade: B

Apollo Crews cut a promo involving the TV show character and murderous doll Chucky.

Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz on NXT

Indi sent Feroz out of the ring early on and Veer Mahaan walked out at ringside and whispered something into Sanga's ears, who was also at ringside. Back in the ring, Indi had a hold locked in before Feroz got an armbar in. Indi lifted her with the hold still locked in and dropped her.

Feroz went for the armbar once more before Indi got a rope break. Hartwell took a running knee before getting a Meteora and a basement dropkick for a near fall. Indi came back with a suplex off the apron and picked up the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Valentina Feroz on NXT

Grade: C

The Pretty Deadly were on the balcony and were shirtless. They spoke in funny American accents and would be observing the following match from up there.

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad on NXT

Briggs and Jensen brawled with Dyad as the match kicked off and the former UK tag champs had control of the match early on. The Dyad got a big double team backbreaker on Briggs before going outside to celebrate with Gacy.

After the break, we got a big sequence of moves and Gacy got involved before Cameron Grimes made his way out to ringside. Grimes ran interference and allowed Edris Enofe to get the pin on Jagger Reid.

Result: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Briggs & Jensen, The Dyad on NXT

Grade: B

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin were being interviewed before the following match and they said that they had something planned in case the match with Fyre gets out of hand tonight.

Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne on NXT

Fyre had control of the match early on but a distraction from Gigi allowed Jayne to take her down with a big forearm. Jayne sent Fyre into the corner and hit a cannonball before getting a near fall.

Fyre got an inverted suplex before taking a neckbreaker. Alba took Jayne down and went for the ropes but Gigi dragged her out of the way of the dive. Fyre got the tope con giro but Gigi ran a distraction, allowing Gigi to counter the Gory Bomb.

Jayne tried to pin her with a schoolboy rollup but Fyre reversed it and hit the Gory Bomb for the win.

Result: Alba Fyre def. Jacy Jayne on NXT

After the match, Alba Fyre was on her way out of the arena but someone from the audience slammed her into the ramp heading up to the ring. We saw Sonya Deville step out of the crowd and attack Alba before Jacy and Gigi joined in. Sonya cleared the announcers' desk and hit Alba with an assisted powerbomb on it for good measure.

Grade: C

Backstage, Gacy and The Dyad challenged Grimes to a three-on-one match next week, since the latter did not have any friends.

Wes Lee vs. Stacks on NXT

Lee tried to end the match quickly and grounded Stacks before the latter came back with a dragonscrew. Stacks got a submission locked in but Lee broke out of it.

Lee got a running uppercut but Stacks came back with a modified neckbreaker for a near fall. Stacks went up top but Lee shoved him off and hit a spinning Tornillo before picking up the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Stacks on NXT

After the match, Trick and Melo attacked Wes and took him out in the ring. Oro Mensah came out to make the save and managed to drive the attackers out of the ring before Wes came in with a huge dive, wiping out Melo and Trick.

Grade: C

Backstage, Sonya Deville said that she and Mandy are still best friends and that she was there to rescue the NXT Women's Champion from Alba Fyre who kayfabe kidnapped her.

Diamond Mine were in the hospital with Roderick Strong who was still in a wheelchair. Roddy apologized for bringing Damian Kemp in and the Creeds told him that they were going to get revenge at Halloween Havoc.

Thea Hail vs. Kiana James on NXT

Robert Stone came out during the match and said that Thea embarrassed him so much last week that he is still being made fun of. Stone said that he was going to ruin Thea's night but got beat down by the latter before being tossed out of the ring. James came in with a spinebuster off the distraction and picked up a sudden win.

Result: Kiana James def. Thea Hail on NXT

Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was backstage and told Stacks that he had to face a secret challenger next week on NXT.

Robert Stone was being made fun of more than ever backstage, but Wagner told him to knock it off and get serious.

Cameron Grimes was backstage and said that he will take on all three of The Schizm next week. Cora Jade came out and said that she will head to RAW since Perez was heading to SmackDown next week.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Grayson Waller on NXT

Dragunov was in control early on and kept Waller grounded but Grayson fled the ring to catch a breather. Ilja got a big senton before Waller came back with a cheap shot and a leg drop from the ropes. Waller got a near fall after unloading on Ilja on the mat.

Waller went for a headlock before Ilja broke out and got a massive lariat. Waller tried for the bodyscissors and the headlock again but the hold was broken before Waller fled the ring again.

The lights went dark on the ramp and the Halloween Havoc gimmick match wheel started spinning by itself, freaking out Waller. Back in the ring, Dragunov took advantage of the distraught Waller and got some suplexes and his uppercut finisher for the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Grayson Waller on NXT

Breakker came out and dropped Dragunov with a spear after the match while JD looked on and clapped slowly from the crowd.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B-

Cora Jade announced on NXT that she would be visiting RAW for a surprise match while Roxanne Perez is set to do the same on SmackDown. JD McDonagh, Bron Breakker & Ilja Dragunov had a showdown earlier in the show while Waller had a strange, spooky distraction during his match.

