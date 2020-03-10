Former World Champion reveals what truly started the 'downward spiral' for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

WWE made a shocking decision when they had Goldberg defeat The Fiend for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown. Not just that, instead of Bray Wyatt getting a rematch, Roman Reigns was chosen as the man to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the Blue Championship.

Booker T talked about his feelings regarding the match while speaking on his podcast - Hall of Fame. The former World Champion stated that he personally liked the decision and that he sees this thing working out perfectly.

On being asked by the co-host of the podcast if facing Goldberg at WrestleMania will help solidify Reigns' place in history, here is what the veteran had to say:

Nah, man Roman’s done that already. I said he had big shoes to fill coming into this company, and he’s went out there and he’s done that very, very well. At one point, the direction of his character was slipping a little bit.

The fans didn’t want to see that Roman Reigns, and I think that’s what started the downward spiral of Roman Reigns—was the fans not wanting to support him. Then, all of the sudden, the ship was righted, and Roman said, ‘Hey man, let me just go out and do what I do, man…And that’s beat guys up, and lock and load, and drop the hammer. We might can make some monies. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Booker T further added that fans grew fonder of Reigns when he was gone due to his illness, and that it's a big moment to have Reigns and Goldberg compete for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

