Daniel Bryan admits that he wants former Champion to help him

Daniel Bryan was not part of any Elimination Chamber match on WWE's latest PPV. However, that did not stop the American Dragon from stealing the show.

The former WWE Champion was in action against former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak at the Elimination Chamber PPV. While many fans were not familiar with Gulak's body of work was expecting a squash match, the match turned out to be one of the highlights of the night as Bryan and Gulak presented a technical masterpiece.

Gulak had been overlooked on the SmackDown roster but it looks like his feud with Daniel Bryan is not yet over and the two men will be continuing their program. While reports have suggested that Daniel Bryan will be facing Sheamus at WrestleMania 36, a program with a former WWE Champion will certainly help Drew Gulak's career.

Here is what Daniel Bryan stated in an interview after his match with Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber:

“Now, I want to see if he’s true to his word. I want to see if he can help me"

Daniel Bryan also praised Gulak, saying that the former 205 Live Superstar was better than he thought. He also said that he feels more alive after the match.

