6-time World Champion points out major problem likely responsible for Ricochet's cancelled push

Former 6-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is one of the most popular analysts working for WWE. The legendary Superstar always has a unique perspective to give and certainly doesn't hold back in giving his opinion.

Booker recently spoke about Ricochet's ongoing downfall on RAW and stated that he feels that the former US Champion needs 'character building'.

He addressed how Ricochet can turn around his current slump where he has essentially become a jobber on RAW - losing to not only Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in quick fashion but surprisingly also to Riddick Moss on RAW.

Here is what Booker stated while talking on his podcast:

I’m gonna tell you right now, in losing…you’re gonna build some character. You’re gonna find yourself. With Ricochet, this may be something that maybe six months down the road, you may see someone totally different. And that’s the one thing I really think that Ricochet needs to work on is his character building.” (H/t: LOP)

WON had reported that Vince McMahon is not very keen on Ricochet anymore which could be the reason for his push being stopped for now.

Ricochet is one of the most popular RAW Superstars and we certainly hope that the young athlete bounces back with vigour and brings a new dimension to his character.

