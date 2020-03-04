WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage details on Ricochet being 'done'; 7-time World Champion very angry with company; Released Superstar heading to AEW? - 4th March 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories of the day.

On today's edition of the roundup, we will look at what the future holds for one of the most talented Superstars on the roster in Ricochet. There have also been reports regarding Vince McMahon 'protecting' a former WWE Champion ahead of his big match.

A former WWE Champion has teased a match with Roman Reigns upon his return -which may be happening very soon. So without any further wait, let us look at the biggest rumors and stories:

#5 Vince McMahon has 'buried' Ricochet

Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet in a matter of minutes at Super Showdown. While this would have been shocking to a few, it was business as usual for Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has developed a reputation of finishing off his opponents in quick fashion, and so not many have given the match a second thought.

However, former US Champion Ricochet suffered a clean loss at the hands of 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss on RAW. Now, this was certainly a shock for everyone who watched. Even though the former Lucha Underground Superstar was touted to be the next breakout star, it looks like Vince McMahon is done with him, for now, at least.

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON speculated:

Ricochet is done. Yeah. It's Vince! You know, he may change his mind next week, but yeah, this week he's done. He's so done. This was a burial, without a doubt, like who knows, he gets these things in his head. With Cedric Alexander, he was supposed to get a big push and Vince just buried the guy, and now he's burying another guy. (H/T: SportsKeeda)

There were reports that had suggested that Paul Heyman is very keen on pushing Ricochet but it looks like Vince McMahon is no longer a supporter of the former NXT North-American Champion.

