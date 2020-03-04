Returning former WWE Champion wants to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Jeff Hardy wants to face Roman Reigns soon

Roman Reigns responded to current Universal Champion Goldberg last week on SmackDown and the two will face off at this year's WrestleMania.

Now, it seems that former WWE Champion, Jeff Hardy, who is returning from a long layoff due to injury, wants to face Reigns soon. Hardy, who recently appeared on WWE Backstage, replied to host Renee Young's question when asked who is the one person he wants to have a match with:

"Oh, gosh, more than anything, I would probably have to say, I feel like that there's a huge moment between me and Roman Reigns. So, yeah, I can kind of see that happening. I think there's one thing, just to be involved in something cool and important at WrestleMania in the next few years, if I can fight back into that zone, I think that's my biggest goal."

Hardy spoke about his recent battles away from the ring, while also revealing that he is clear to wrestle, and is waiting for WWE's creative team to give him something to work on.

He last wrestled way back in April, where he and his brother Matt defeated The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles, which they had to relinquish later.