Former World Champion to snap and betray Roman Reigns once he returns? Here's why WWE might have subtly hinted at it

Roman Reigns is currently out of action after being brutally assaulted by The Vision at WWE Clash in Paris. One man who has been acting strange lately is his cousin and OG Bloodline teammate, Jey Uso.The change in Jey's behavior suggests that he might be on the verge of turning heel. He particularly changed his ways after taking Reigns' advice, who asked the former World Heavyweight Champion to put himself first. In a shocking twist, Main Event Jey might snap and betray the OTC.On this week's Monday Night RAW, Jey refused to listen to his brother Jimmy Uso when the latter asked him to help LA Knight and walked to the back. Jimmy then rushed down to the ring with a steel chair to save Knight from another beatdown at the hands of The Vision.Contrarily enough, back at Bad Blood 2024, upon Jimmy's return to WWE, he asked Roman Reigns to help Cody Rhodes tackle the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. Despite initially hesitating, the OTC agreed, underlining the fact that he truly was a changed man after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship. The same can't be said for Jey Uso, which proves that he might well and truly put himself ahead of everyone, including Reigns. The former World Heavyweight Champion didn't think twice before refusing to help his brother save Knight on RAW. Hence, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he decided to treat the OTC the same way. Main Event Jey could become a massive heel if he backstabs a top fan favorite like Reigns upon his comeback. But as of now, this is mere speculation based on recent hints.Jey Uso has all the reasons in the world to betray Roman ReignsWhen the Bloodline storyline first started, Jey Uso was one of the primary members of the group. He was elected as the Right Hand Man to Roman Reigns and accompanied him, alongside Paul Heyman.For the majority of the period, the OTC manipulated Jey and had him in tears more than once. Recalling those days from several years ago, The Yeet Master could try to get his revenge on Reigns, potentially betraying him in the process.