Former world champion suspended, WrestleMania challenge is laid down - 6 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

This weekend's Royal Rumble kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 39, meaning that every episode of WWE RAW and SmackDown will count moving forward.

There could be returns, swerves, and shocks all in store for tonight's episode of RAW as the card for WrestleMania begins to take shape. The following list looks at just six potential surprises for the show.

#6. Brock Lesnar is suspended

Brock Lesnar was part of the Royal Rumble match on Saturday night but was quickly eliminated by Bobby Lashley after a brief interaction with Gunther. Lesnar wasn't happy about his elimination and attacked the ringside area and a match official.

Adam Pearce has made it clear that such conduct isn't acceptable, and he could decide to suspend and fine Lesnar tonight on WWE RAW. A possible suspension could keep him off TV until the Elimination Chamber event.

#5. The Bloodline implodes on WWE RAW

The Bloodline lost two members at the Royal Rumble since Sami Zayn was kicked out when he refused to attack Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Jey Uso has now seemingly announced that he has also walked away from his family.

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champion made the announcement on Instagram and could now be forced to back up his words if The Usos and Solo Sikoa are on RAW. The angle could lead to the entire stable going their separate ways. The Usos still hold the tag team championship, so it will be interesting to see if they can co-exist for the sake of their titles.

#4. Seth Rollins challenges Logan Paul for WrestleMania

Seth Rollins was surprisingly eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Logan Paul, which cost the former world champion the chance to win for a second time and main event WrestleMania. Instead, he will be looking for a marque WrestleMania match which could come at the expense of Paul.

It's unclear if Paul will appear on RAW tonight, but The Visionary could lay down the challenge to give them several months to build up a WrestleMania-worthy storyline.

#3. Edge and Beth Phoenix attack Judgment Day

Edge and Beth Phoenix made their return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. They were able to exact a small amount of revenge on Judgment Day for the beatdown they endured at Extreme Rules 2022.

Rumors suggest Phoenix and Edge will team up to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber next month. The buildup to the rumored contest could begin tonight on RAW if the Hall of Fame duo is in attendance.

#2. Rhea Ripley chooses to face Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday night and now has the choice of which champion she wants to face at WrestleMania. Many fans believe Ripley will take on Bianca Belair since both are on WWE RAW and have had interactions in the past. However, The Nightmare could decide to rewrite history and go after Flair.

She was defeated by The Queen for the NXT Women's Championship back at WrestleMania 36 and could now target the SmackDown Women's Championship to exact some revenge.

#1. Carmella returns to WWE RAW

It has been several months since the WWE Universe saw Carmella. But the former SmackDown Women's Champion is expected to make her return to the company tonight on WWE RAW.

It's unclear where she will slot into the women's division. But since Bianca Belair was in the ring when she suffered the injury that sidelined her, and The EST could be looking for a new challenger for her championship, it could be a readymade storyline for her to jump into.

Do you think there will be many surprises tonight on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

