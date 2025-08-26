Former World Champion to turn heel and introduce Roman Reigns as his Wiseman? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed this Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Meanwhile, Jey Uso will take on CM Punk, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. That being said, in a shocking twist, the former World Champion could turn heel and introduce The OTC as his Wiseman.

The go-home edition of RAW ahead of Clash in Paris saw Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman interrupt Roman Reigns's promo in the opening segment. Reigns and Reed ended up having a massive brawl after a verbal confrontation, and security had to come out to separate the two superstars.

Reigns was then seen talking to Jey Uso in a backstage segment. He advised Uso never to trust CM Punk and encouraged Jey to smash all his opponents and take the World Heavyweight Championship home this Sunday at Clash in Paris.

The YEET Master took his cousin's advice to heart and superkicked CM Punk during the chaos that erupted after Bron Breakker defeated LA Knight in the main event.

Given this situation and with a plethora of possibilities open, Jey Uso might turn heel and introduce Roman Reigns as his Wiseman, having The OTC stand beside him to offer guidance after potentially regaining the World Heavyweight Championship this Sunday at Clash in Paris.

However, while the above scenario might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns to lose at Clash in Paris?

While Roman Reigns is the firm favorite to win the match against Bronson Reed this Sunday at Clash in Paris, Reed could defeat The OTC in a shocking twist, as Seth Rollins could interfere during the bout and help The Auszilla secure the victory.

If this happens, it could intensify the feud between The Visionary and Reigns. Additionally, it could open the door for a blockbuster match between the bitter rivals for the World Heavyweight Championship after Reed and Breakker potentially help Rollins retain the title this Sunday in France.

That said, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

