Former world champion to turn heel, major title change, and more - 4 surprises that may happen on WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later this evening on the USA Network. The big episode will be the second edition of the red brand after WrestleMania 40. The show is to be held live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

There will be over 11,000 fans in attendance according to WrestleTix. It is easy to see why so many fans will attend too, as there are a few major matches and moments planned. This includes the return of Sheamus and Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship.

Given how hot World Wrestling Entertainment is right now, Triple H surely wants to put on the best shows possible. Not only that, but RAW is a three hour show, so a lot will be included in the program. This could mean that various surprises will be included in the show.

This article will take a look at a handful of exciting moments Triple H could book for the big event tonight that will leave fans in disbelief. This includes a major title change, a sudden debut, and even an unexpected heel turn.

Below are four surprises that may happen on WWE RAW this week.

#4. Chad Gable could dethrone Sami Zayn in Montreal

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular WWE performers of all time. The Underdog From The Underground has a massive following. While he's popular everywhere he goes, his home country of Canada, and Montreal in particular, gives him the most support.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion will be competing in his home country against United States Olympian Chad Gable. The two have formed a bond of sorts as of late, but Gable made it clear Sami owed him one. This led to WWE making this exciting bout.

Given that Sami just won the prized title at WrestleMania, most fans assume he will retain his covered belt. Triple H could shock the audience by booking Chad to defeat the champion and win the title. It would crush Sami's fans in Montreal, while also giving Gable a massive boost with his first solo title win.

#3. Jacob Fatu could make his WWE debut

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a major surprise. Following Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania and The Bloodline seemingly in shambles, Solo Sikoa stepped up and took over, much to the chagrin of the other members.

Reigns is absent, as is The Rock, but Solo wasn't content with that. He physically kicked his brother Jimmy Uso out of the stable and had help in the form of The Bloodline's newest member: Tama Tonga. Needless to say, the WWE Universe was shocked by this.

Many fans had expected Jacob Fatu to join the stable, but at least for now, that doesn't seem to be in the cards. The reason for that may be that Jacob will instead make his company debut on RAW tonight, completely away from The Bloodline. Fatu may be pushed as his entity for the time being. Don't be surprised if he shows up and lays somebody out on RAW.

#2. Oba Femi could show up and attack Ivar

Speaking of surprises from last week, WWE's third brand NXT featured a few too. Perhaps the most interesting to many fans was when the North American Champion Oba Femi had his promo interrupted by the intimidating and intense Ivar.

The Viking Raider came out to the ring and made it clear that he wanted the WWE NXT North American Championship. This led to things getting physical and in shocking fashion, Ivar laid Oba out and sent the champion packing.

Oba isn't likely going to take this disrespect sitting down. As a result, the NXT star may make a surprise appearance on RAW to get a shot back at the former tag team champion. If Oba jumps Ivar, it would build a lot of heat towards a future title match between the two on an NXT program.

#1. Sheamus could turn heel immediately upon returning

After being away from television for the better part of the past year, Sheamus is finally set to return. It was revealed during WWE RAW last week that The Celtic Warrior will be arriving later tonight. This is notable, as he had previously been on the SmackDown brand.

It isn't yet clear what Sheamus will do when he returns to WWE programming, but fans are certainly excited to see him. Still, they might not be for long, as there's a very real chance Sheamus could shock the world by returning and then immediately turning heel.

The most likely scenario would be to turn heel on Sami Zayn and Chad Gable. Sheamus has made it clear that he wants the Intercontinental Title. He could interrupt their match and level both men with Brogue Kicks, shocking and angering the Canadian crowd.

