Former World Heavyweight Champion might be making his final ever WWE RAW appearance this week

As Goldberg prepares to wrestle what is being billed as the final match of his storied career later this week at Saturday Night’s Main Event, this week’s Monday Night RAW could mark the last time fans ever see the four-time World Champion on WWE’s flagship show.

While many retired legends make occasional appearances, be it for anniversaries, tribute episodes, or hometown returns, Goldberg has never followed that pattern. After leaving WWE in 2004 following his WrestleMania XX win over Brock Lesnar, he disappeared from WWE television for over 12 years. He only returned in 2016 to confront Lesnar again, and every appearance since has been directly tied to an in-ring program.

Unlike others who drop in now and then for nostalgia’s sake, the Da Man's presence on WWE TV has always been purposeful, intense, and fleeting. In fact, his return three weeks ago, where he challenged Gunther to a match at SNME and announced it would be his final one, was his first RAW appearance in almost four years.

So, as The Icon appears on RAW just days before facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in what is likely the main event in Atlanta, GA, this Saturday, tonight may very well be the last time the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion ever steps foot on the red brand. If so, tonight isn’t just a go-home show; it’s the end of a legacy, live on Monday Night RAW.

What could be in store for Goldberg's seemingly final ever WWE RAW appearance ahead of his retirement?

One would expect Bill Goldberg's seemingly last appearance on Monday Night RAW to be explosive, electric, and something that would create the hype worthy of the former Universal Champion's retirement match. With Gunther the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, it is unlikely that Goldberg defeats him for the title, but stranger things have indeed happened in world title matches involving the WWE Hall of Famer.

Also, with Seth Rollins lurking as Mr. Money in the Bank, there is an unmatched layer of unpredictability The Architect brings to the table. Nevertheless, it is possible, if not plausible, that we get a preview of the brutality in store for us at Saturday Night's Main Event, if Gunther and Goldberg get physical tonight.

Whether one of them ends up gaining the upper hand ahead of Saturday or they engage in a hellacious brawl and reach an indecisive stalemate as RAW goes off the air, Triple H would have to have some special plans laid out for Goldberg's swansong, particularly if tonight is indeed the last time he is ever seen on WWE RAW.

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

