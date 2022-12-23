Former WrestleMania main eventer returns, new compilation highlighting controversial legend - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

It has been a busy week for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. The usual content added on a weekly basis arrived, such as a new episode of RAW Talk on Monday and an archived episode of NXT on Tuesday.

Wednesday was even busier, with an archived episode of Monday Night RAW plus WWE's The Bump featuring Ricochet, Drew Gulak, and Titus O'Neil. Thursday featured a new episode of This Week In WWE.

Perhaps the most notable uploads throughout the week came in the form of new classic content. Ten episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980 were added to the archives, the very first videos from that particular show to be made available on either streaming platform.

For fans who can't get enough content, five other programs are currently being promoted to arrive over the course of the weekend. While this is less than the standard amount, even World Wrestling Entertainment takes it a little easier for the holidays.

Which full-length programs are set to arrive on the platform this weekend? An independent wrestling show, a brand new edition of a series featuring the stars of tomorrow clashing, and a four-hour-long compilation will also be made available.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. NXT Level Up will stream

Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer

NXT Level Up is a B-show for the developmental brand. In a sense, the show almost serves as a developmental for the developmental. Stars who might not yet be ready for NXT on USA Network often compete on the program, along with those from the main NXT who may not have an ongoing storyline.

A new episode of the series will stream beginning at 10 PM EST on Friday, December 23. While it will stream on both platforms, Level Up will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers due to contractual rights with Hulu.

Three big matches have been taped for the show. The main event will see Trick Williams battle Hank Walker. Additionally, Sol Ruca will clash with Dani Palmer on the undercard.

Lastly, Charlie Dempsey will take on Level Up regular Myles Borne in singles competition.

#4. ICW Fight Club will air

World Wrestling Entertainment has a content distribution deal with three independent wrestling promotions that are still active throughout Europe. These companies are wXw Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling.

Just about every weekend, one-to-three videos will be added to both streaming platforms from these companies. The upcoming holiday weekend will be no different, as Insane Championship Wrestling will be offering a new video.

ICW Fight Club #246 is set to be added on-demand on Saturday, December 24. This is Christmas Eve for those who celebrate the holiday. No card has been announced for the show as of yet.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown

Two programs that recently aired on television and streaming platforms will become available on WWE Network and Peacock over the weekend. These shows are added on a delay due to contractual rights with various networks.

Main Event from December 8, 2022, will be added on-demand on Saturday, December 24. The show featured two fresh bouts, with NXT star Trick Williams clashing with RAW star Cedric Alexander. Additionally, NXT's Katana Chance battled RAW's Tamina in the main event of Main Event.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 25, 2022, will be added to the archives on Sunday, December 25, which is Christmas Day. The event featured the epic return of Becky Lynch to join Team Bianca Belair ahead of Survivor Series WarGames.

The show also featured a WarGames Advantage Match heading into the big event. Additionally, the SmackDown World Cup continued. Bray Wyatt also appeared on the program.

#1. A new episode of The Best Of WWE will stream

The Best of WWE: Forever Flair logo

The Best Of WWE is set to offer a new episode on both Peacock and WWE Network. For those unaware, the videos, typically hosted by The Bump's Matt Camp, are compilations highlighting a specific subject over the course of several hours.

The upcoming edition of the series will highlight The Nature Boy Ric Flair. This is likely being done to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary. The Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair's Defining Matches will be available on-demand beginning on Friday, December 23, 2022.

World Wrestling Entertainment released the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, which can be checked out below:

"In a legendary career spanning hundreds of matches across multiple decades, these are the defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" steps in the ring with his most storied rivals and proves that to be the man, you gotta beat the man. Woooooo!"

While no match listing has yet been revealed, fans can likely expect some of his classic rivals, such as Ricky Steamboat, Vader, Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, and even Shawn Michaels, among others. The video will have a run time of about four hours and twenty-one minutes.

Which WWE program are you most excited for this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

