Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan called Stone Cold the "third greatest wrestler of all time" at a party in Tampa, Florida, back in February.

When fans discuss the greatest WWE Superstars in history, names like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, and John Cena always come up. Many fans believe Hogan is the greatest of all time, while many think that Steve Austin holds the #1 spot.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were at a party in Tampa, Florida, earlier this year. The Immortal One dubbed Flair the greatest wrestler of all time while delivering a speech:

"Well, let me tell you something brother! I want everybody in here, on the one, two, three, to give me a 'Wooo!' for the greatest wrestler of all time... Hey thank you guys for coming out. This is the greatest wrestler of all time, Ric Flair," Hogan said.

Hogan then made it clear that he holds the #2 spot, while Steve Austin is just behind him at #3:

"In honor of the third greatest wrestler ever, 'cause he's [points at Flair] #1, I'm #2. In honor of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good [inaudible] Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!"

Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan were the biggest stars of their respective eras

In the 80s, no one came close to the level of popularity that Hulk Hogan enjoyed. He headlined WrestleManias one after the other and was heavily featured on WWE TV for years on end.

In the mid to late 90s, Stone Cold Steve Austin became an anti-hero fan favorite. He was instrumental in Vince McMahon defeating WCW in the Monday Night War.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, while Austin bagged a spot in the class of 2009. Coincidentally, both men headlined their respective classes. It goes without saying that fans will always be divided when it comes to picking the biggest WWE Superstar between the two legends.

Who is the bigger star between Hogan and Austin, as per you? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes