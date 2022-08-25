Former WWE Champion is convinced that Roman Reigns "hates his family"

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre believes that Roman Reigns has no regard for his own family.

The Tribal Chief has been on one of the greatest runs in pro wrestling history since returning as a heel in 2020. However, Roman's success can also be attributed to The Usos and Paul Heyman, who have been on his side all this time.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Bump, Drew McIntyre proclaimed that Roman has just been using his stablemates to do his dirty work and doesn't mind sacrificing them for his own benefit.

"You know, Roman, I'm under the impression that he says that he loves his family, does this for his family, but I think he hates his family. He hates the wise man [Paul Heyman]. He sort of sacrificed the wise man to Brock Lesnar. He sends The Usos after me every single week and I keep sending them back every single week. He sends them back, then I send them back again. I'm convinced he genuinely just hates his family." [36:38 - 36:55]

Drew McIntyre had a confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre came face-to-face with Roman Reigns ahead of their upcoming bout at Clast at the Castle. The former WWE Champion had some tough words for Roman, stating that the latter did not deserve to be the champion.

Soon, a brawl broke out between the two rivals. The Scotsman tried to take Reigns out with a Claymore Kick, but Sami Zayn took the bullet instead. Reigns tried to take advantage of the misdirection as he went for a spear on Drew. However, McIntyre was able to counter with Claymore, closing the show hoisting Reigns' championship belts.

