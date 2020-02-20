Former WWE Champion denied by company to bring back old theme

Sheamus returned to WWE television recently, appearing on SmackDown last month after being out of action for months. The veteran Superstar is no longer part of The Bar, the tag team with Cesaro, and has returned as a singles star.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump show, Sheamus was unhappy about one aspect of his return: the theme music used by WWE. The former WWE Champion explained that he asked WWE officials about using his original theme song, Written In My Face, which he used in his early WWE career. But, he was denied it and had to use the one made for him later on:

"I actually wanted to have my original music back. I pushed for that. I pushed for it and I was denied. I wanted it. 'It's a shameful thing, lobster head...' Or whatever it is. People make up their own. Too many limes... too many limes?"

"I love it, everybody loves this music. I brought this to the powers that be and they basically said they don't remember it. I was told they don't remember this song. They said it was outdated. So, if everybody watching here wants to hear this music back - get online, petition the powers, tell the powers that be, tell the WWE, because the WWE Universe has the voice. You tell them that you want 'too many limes' back when Sheamus walks to that ring." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Sheamus has been in a feud with Apollo Crews and Shorty G in recent weeks, and the feud may continue for the weeks to come.

