Shinsuke Nakamura reveals interesting reason why WWE changed his theme

Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura has switched between being a babyface and heel over the last two years on WWE television and is currently a heel on SmackDown. And his heel run could have possibly resulted in his character having a big change.

PWInsider have reported on Nakamura speaking to Japanese media about why his theme song was changed in WWE recently. It was revealed that the Japanese Superstar's theme was changed so that fans could not sing along with him, possibly because he is a heel on WWE television currently.

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently in Japan doing promotional work for WWE to hype the company's July return. During a televised interview, he noted his theme music was changed to keep fans from singing along with him as he came to the ring.

The report also stated that Nakamura met NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada and that the NJPW star has attended several WWE PPVs with Nakamura. WWE will be travelling to Japan later this year for a three-day tour, wrestling two dates in Yokohama and once in Osaka.

Nakamura recently lost the Intercontinental title to Braun Strowman on SmackDown, ending his 201 days run with the title.