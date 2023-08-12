Former WWE Champion deserves a shot at Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown tonight as the show is scheduled to air live from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Tribal Chief picked up the victory at SummerSlam in Tribal Combat against Jey Uso.

There is a section of the fanbase that believes Reigns needs to fight wrestlers outside his family. The Irish veteran of WWE, Sheamus, even made some fair comments on other stars not getting opportunities at telling stories on television.

Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns is a feud that the company apparently had in mind but decided not to go with it in favor of the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens story, allegedly, as revealed by the Irish star, on the Road to WrestleMania 39. The Celtic Warrior is still one of the best in the business, and both stars are on the blue brand. Why not make it happen, WWE?

It remains to be seen as of this writing whether Reigns will be taking a hiatus now that Jimmy Uso has turned on his twin brother Jey. The undisputed world champion may be taking a step back in the coming weeks. Let's find out as we tune in to Friday Night SmackDown later tonight.

Sheamus discusses Roman Reigns' run on top in WWE

The Irish star spoke about The Tribal Chief's rise during the ThunderDome Era. The pandemic helped Roman Reigns massively, with the latter's heel turn getting fans invested in the product like never before. Prior to Reigns' latest run as world champion for years, the latter was one of the most despised acts.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Sheamus admitted that while things changed for the better for Roman Reigns, it keeps others from getting their shot at telling captivating stories on television:

"With MSG a couple of weeks ago, they went 20 minutes over," Sheamus said. "So me and Theory had two segs which ended up turning into three small segs on the floor, you know? So that's tough as well to go out and do that. It's definitely benefited him a lot and (Paul) Heyman and the story they have to tell, all within that family and stuff. But as I said, there's plenty of other people on the roster that could do with story time as well. I'm not taking anything away from him, I'm just saying." (H/T Daily Mail)

Will the company finally book Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns nearly eight years after their last major feud? Only time will tell.

