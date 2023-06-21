Former WWE Champion deserves the spotlight in the United Kingdom and should challenge Austin Theory

It seems WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is still without an opponent for the Money in the Bank premium live event.

With the Money in the Bank card continuing to take shape, multiple champions are still not booked for the show. One of them being SmackDown Superstar and United States Champion Austin Theory. However, there are plenty of options for challengers to fill that role next weekend.

While names like Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles would be fine choices, Lashley and Theory's rivalry has been done to death, and Styles is currently stuck in a feud with Karrion Kross. So who should be the one to step up and challenge Theory?

Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes are currently feuding with Pretty Deadly, who have recently aligned themselves with Theory. With Pretty Deadly scheduled to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank, that leaves The Celtic Warrior free and clear to go after the champion.

While it's clear that Sheamus would like another shot at GUNTHER and his Intercontinental Championship, the brand split is preventing that. He might as well go after the next best thing in the United States Championship.

Can Sheamus or Austin Theory redeem their failures from Clash at the Castle?

The last time WWE had a premium live event in the United Kingdom, things didn't work out great for Sheamus or Austin Theory.

Sheamus lost his match against GUNTHER in what many considered one of WWE's best matches of 2023, and Theory failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns as he was knocked out at ringside by Tyson Fury.

If these two men square off next weekend in London, one man will be able to redeem their failure from last year's event. Who will succeed? We'll hopefully find out soon enough.

Are you excited about WWE Money in the Bank next weekend? Who would you like to see step up and challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes