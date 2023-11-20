Former WWE Champion to finally return at Survivor Series and help The Miz defeat Gunther, setting up a WrestleMania 40 match? Exploring the chance

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Survivor Series 2023. If The A-Lister defeats The Ring General, he will become a nine-time IC Champion, tying Chris Jericho for the maximum reign with the gold.

While the Imperium leader has already created history as the longest-reigning IC Champion, fans want to see Miz make history at Survivor Series. However, defeating the Intercontinental Champion by himself might be a task for The A-Lister. But Brock Lesnar's massive return could help the veteran win.

The Beast Incarnate has been out of action since SummerSlam 2023 after Cody Rhodes defeated him. Lesnar has hinted in interviews that he is interested in facing Gunther.

The 36-year-old has said he feels he has outgrown the Intercontinental Championship. Having The Miz win would give the title a fresh lease of life. It could also set up a massive first-time-ever match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther for WrestleMania 40 if the former returns and costs The Ring General his prized possession.

Gunther claims to have 'outgrown' the Intercontinental Championship

In a conversation with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, the Imperium leader was questioned about the possibility of holding the title for an extended period to subsequently defend it in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 40.

The Ring General conveyed that he had surpassed the significance of the IC Title and expressed the need to take up a new challenge. Many believe he hinted at pursuing Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

"But I think there's a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it's obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already, like I am ready to take the next step."

With The Ring General becoming one of the top names in the company and being considered a significant threat, he would be the perfect opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. Lesnar returning at Survivor Series would catch the fans off guard and give everyone a moment to remember.

