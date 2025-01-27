Former WWE champion to be forced to miss the 2025 Royal Rumble after his recent actions? Exploring the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble is less than a week away, and some massive matches have been announced for the premium live event. The traditional Royal Rumble matches have also been stacked with some of the biggest names announced for the men's and the women's sides, with a plethora of spots left open for surprises.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Jacob Fatu not being able to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match this year seems possible. Fatu faced Braun Strowman in a massive match at Saturday Night's Main Event recently, which has made headlines around the world.

Jacob Fatu ended up standing tall after a brutal assault on Strowman following the match, which ended in disqualification. The Samoan Warewolf absolutely destroyed the former Universal Champion and took out everyone in his path, including the security.

Following his actions at the event, Nick Aldis might add a punishment for Fatu over on SmackDown. The General Manager of the blue brand could fine Fatu for putting his hands on a referee and for almost ending the Monster's career. Further, Aldis could announce that Fatu was not allowed to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match, which could enhance the rage in his character for the future weeks.

With an already stacked battlefield in the Men's Royal Rumble match, Jacob Fatu entering and winning the match already seems impossible. Any name on the roster eliminating Fatu from the match could hurt his character. A potential ban from the Royal Rumble match could keep his character intact, with the possibility of his feud with Strowman building even more in the next few weeks.

Please keep in mind that this is speculative and not based on confirmed facts.

Braun Strowman sent a message to Jacob Fatu following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

While WWE Saturday Night's Main Event featured the Bloodline member destroying Braun Strowman, the latter ended up garnering a lot of attention with a post on X following the brutal assault.

Hours after the action unfolded, Braun Strowman sent a bold message to Jacob Fatu, stating that the latter should have killed the Monster while he had the chance.

With that said, it is clear that the rivalry between Strowman and Fatu is not going to end any time soon. A potential match between them at WrestleMania 41 could gain a lot of spotlight. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.

