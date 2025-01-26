Braun Strowman breaks silence on his WWE status after Jacob Fatu attempted to end his career

Braun Strowman had a rough outing at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas. He provided an update on his immediate future after being brutally taken out during the show.

Strowman faced Jacob Fatu in a battle of behemoths. The Monster of All Monsters dominated his rival in the early stages of the match. However, The Samoan Werewolf quickly turned the tables and snapped at his opponent, causing a disqualification finish.

Fatu relentlessly attacked Strowman with hip attacks and laid hands on the referee after he tried to intervene. All hell broke loose when The Bloodline member took out the security team with a steel chair and delivered multiple moonsaults on the former Universal Champion, leaving him bloodied.

At one point, Michael Cole thought Jacob Fatu would end Braun Strowman's career after watching the SmackDown star battered and bruised in the middle of the ring. Nick Aldis and the medical personnel attended to an unconscious Braun Strowman as "Fatu" chants echoed through the arena.

After the show went off the air, The Monster Among Men took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a stern message to Jacob Fatu, saying the latter should have killed him when he had the chance.

"You should have killed me when you had the chance!!!!!"

Many fans wondered whether WWE wrote Braun Strowman off television on Saturday. But Strowman's tweet suggests otherwise. With WWE Royal Rumble right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the 41-year-old giant can make it to the premium live event on February 1.

