Former WWE Champion gives his honest take on John Cena's in-ring ability  

Ever one to polarize the WWE fanbase regarding his in-ring skills, John Cena seemingly has had the full trust of his colleagues for many years, most notably Shawn Michaels, who has been recapping their epic 2007's RAW match.

Following their iconic WrestleMania 23 showdown for the WWE title, which Cena won, the pair faced off once again in the UK a few weeks later on RAW in what is widely considered one of the greatest matches in the red brand's history.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Shawn Michaels stated that despite the match being an hour long, wrestling with a performer as skilled as Cena made it easy.

"This is the end of the tour and John and I had to go an hour. No, look, there is no better guy to do it with than John, honestly, and I’ll say this — it sounds strange, but because, you know, it’s not a full hour and you feel like in your mind, even though you’re not dealing with commercial breaks, it’s not, it was really easy." H/T (Wrestling Inc )

Throughout their careers, John Cena and Shawn Michaels have won a combined 20 world championships between them. They have also main-evented WrestleMania a total of 8 times collectively.

Who will John Cena face at WrestleMania 39?

Despite working part-time, fans have been speculating and hoping to see the Leader of Cenation perform at the Show of Shows in Los Angeles this April.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Cena will be taking on the man who many consider to be the next face of WWE, Austin Theory.

"It looks like it’s going to be Cena and Theory at 'Mania. It was the plan way, way back." (H/T Ringside News)

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures John Cena is slated to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April.



- Wrestling Observer Radio



Thoughts? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is slated to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April. - Wrestling Observer Radio Thoughts? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/G7iqMhOsHF

Over the past year, Theory has made it very well known that he, like many people his age, grew up a die-hard John Cena fan and would, therefore, like nothing more than to beat his hero on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you want to see John Cena potentially face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes