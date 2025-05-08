Former WWE Champion to interfere Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta at Backlash 2025? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio had emerged victorious at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Penta, Finn Balor, and former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Following that, he has become Penta's primary target, with a match being set for Backlash 2025.
Mysterio has already defended his championship against Penta on the RAW after WrestleMania, but JD McDonagh provided aid to Dirty Dom. Penta later defeated McDonagh to continue his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship.
It so happens that Dominik Mysterio will have to worry about more than one superstar at Backlash. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles infiltrated The Judgment Day locker room and declared his intention to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. He is scheduled to fight Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, where a victory could potentially set him up as the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the former WWE Champion might take matters into his own hands at Backlash.
The Phenomenal One may have two reasons to interfere in the match. First, he could ensure Mysterio remains the champion so he could dethrone Dominik Mysterio, as he claimed in The Judgment Day locker room. Second, he could distract Mysterio to enable Penta to win the match, which could guarantee that Penta would grant him a championship match as a gesture of gratitude.
Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor may have buried the hatchet
On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio almost treated Finn Balor as his subordinate. It so happened that once AJ Styles left The Judgment Day locker room, it dawned upon Dirty Dom that his hands were full with Penta. Hence, he asked The Prince to take care of Styles on his behalf.
Upon asking, Finn Balor reacted with fury about why he was expected to clean up Mysterio's messes. However, he brushed it off as a joke and assured the Intercontinental Champion that he would take care of AJ Styles.
This seems to indicate that Balor and Mysterio have buried the hatchet, and there is no more rising tension between the faction members. Nevertheless, it is still being speculated that there will be a fallout between the superstars in the near future!